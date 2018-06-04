× Suspect sought in South Salt Lake stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE – Police are seeking the suspect of a stabbing that occurred in South Salt Lake Monday afternoon.

According to South Salt Lake Police Department spokesperson Gary Keller, the stabbing happened around 12:15 p.m. near 3300 S. and Main St.

Keller said police received a report of two African American males fighting. After the fight, Keller said one of the males entered a car and was driven to St. Marks Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The second individual involved in the stabbing was still outstanding, Keller said.

Details regarding the nature of the stabbing were not known at the time of this report.

A description of the individual that is still outstanding was not released by police.