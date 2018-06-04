Summer hors d’oeuvres

Posted 5:32 pm, June 4, 2018, by

Tom Catrow was in the kitchen today showing us how to make a delicious summer appetizer. His sauteed cauliflower and Tillamook cheddar cakes with fresh dill aioli is a recipe your guests will love. It is enough to put on a small plate and makes mingling for guests easy. It is the perfect recipe for summer gatherings.