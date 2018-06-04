Tom Catrow was in the kitchen today showing us how to make a delicious summer appetizer. His sauteed cauliflower and Tillamook cheddar cakes with fresh dill aioli is a recipe your guests will love. It is enough to put on a small plate and makes mingling for guests easy. It is the perfect recipe for summer gatherings.
Summer hors d’oeuvres
-
Win a Summer Sizzler Party Package to FatCats for up to 10 people!
-
Recipe: Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Farroto
-
Summer BBQ made better
-
Recipe: Fruit & cream cookie pizza
-
Recipe: pancakes and waffles
-
-
Recipe: Mussels with Lavender, Herb de Provence Courtons and Red-veined Sorrel
-
Cooking healthy for your family
-
Recipe: Basic Crêpe Batter
-
Recipes: Mason Jar Lunches
-
Recipe: Instant Pot Philly Cheesesteak
-
-
Harmons Recipe: Chicken Pozole Verde
-
Harmons Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Cake
-
Recipe: Irish Coddle and Soda Bread