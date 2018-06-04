Rockfall injures hikers at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah – A rockfall injured visitors at Zion National Park and closed at least one trail.

Authorities said two visitors were hurt Sunday afternoon.

National Park Service officials said Riverside Walk Trail is closed until a hazard geologist can examine the situation and the trail can be cleared.

The park said buses would still drop off and pick up hikers at the Temple of Sinawava.

Hikers can access The Narrows by walking in the river from the Temple of Sinawava.

Park rangers said the detour “will lengthen bottom up Narrows route by hiking one mile in each direction.”

The Riverside Walk, historically called “The Gateway to the Narrows,” is one of the most popular trails at Zion National Park, rangers said.

The paved, relatively easy trail parallels the North Fork of the Virgin River as the canyon begins to narrow.

The towering cliffs on either side can be as high as 1,400 feet. The rockfall was near the far end.

“My heart goes out to those that were hurt and their families,” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said. “The landscape is continually being carved by rock, water and time. Unfortunately these types of events are unpredictable.”

