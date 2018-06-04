× Program begins in SLC to help families in need with free dinners

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Community Action began its’ summer dinner program Monday, aimed at fighting hunger and helping families in need.

The dinner program offers free meals to children ages 0-18 to address “summer food loss and nutrition needs.”

Adults can purchase a meal at a low cost of three dollars from Utah Community Action.

The program will run Monday-Friday, June 4th-August 10th (excluding holidays), at the following Head Start locations:

Cathy Caputo Hoskins

Head Start

6447 West 4100 South

West Valley City, UT 84128

4-6:30 pm

South Salt Lake

Head Start

2825 South 200 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

4-6:30 pm

Magna

Head Start

8275 West 3500 South

Magna, UT 84044

4-6:30 pm