Program begins in SLC to help families in need with free dinners

Posted 4:38 pm, June 4, 2018, by

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Community Action began its’ summer dinner program Monday, aimed at fighting hunger and helping families in need.

The dinner program offers free meals to children ages 0-18 to address “summer food loss and nutrition needs.”

Adults can purchase a meal at a low cost of three dollars from Utah Community Action.

The program will run Monday-Friday, June 4th-August 10th (excluding holidays), at the following Head Start locations:

Cathy Caputo Hoskins 
Head Start
6447 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84128
4-6:30 pm

South Salt Lake 
Head Start
2825 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
4-6:30 pm

Magna
Head Start
8275 West 3500 South
Magna, UT 84044
4-6:30 pm