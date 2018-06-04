Program begins in SLC to help families in need with free dinners
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Community Action began its’ summer dinner program Monday, aimed at fighting hunger and helping families in need.
The dinner program offers free meals to children ages 0-18 to address “summer food loss and nutrition needs.”
Adults can purchase a meal at a low cost of three dollars from Utah Community Action.
The program will run Monday-Friday, June 4th-August 10th (excluding holidays), at the following Head Start locations:
Cathy Caputo Hoskins
Head Start
6447 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84128
4-6:30 pm
South Salt Lake
Head Start
2825 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
4-6:30 pm
Magna
Head Start
8275 West 3500 South
Magna, UT 84044
4-6:30 pm