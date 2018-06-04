Meditation Me Time

Living a balanced life and taking time for yourself is important. Some people find the word "meditation" to be intimidating but Jessica Florez with Encompass Wellness Studio says you don't have to be! There is more to meditation than just being silent. There are lots of different kinds and some even involve movement. Sonia Godfrey from Moon Babes and the Light Tribe shared a one-minute meditation you can do every day to center yourself. Follow along on Instagram @encompasswellnessstudio.
