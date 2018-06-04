× Man dies in Weber Co. rollover crash

OGDEN, Utah — A 29-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a rollover crash in unincorporated Weber County early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the area of 200 S 7500 W when they came across an SUV that had rolled several times on the dirt road. The victim was lying in a ditch about 25 feet from the SUV.

Deputies began medical treatment on the man, who was then taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Emergency room doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators determined speed had been a factor in the rollover and the man had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.