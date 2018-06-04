× Ken Garff acquires Henry Day Ford

SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Henry Day Ford, according to a news release from Ken Garff.

The sale was effective June 1.

“We whole-heartedly welcome the Henry Day dealership, its employees and customers into the Ken Garff family,” said John Garff, CEO, Garff Enterprises, Inc. “We know each other well, and our businesses complement each other perfectly.”

Both automotive companies were established in the 30s – Ken Garff in 1932, then Henry Day in 1934.

Henry Day Ford will become Ken Garff West Valley Ford.