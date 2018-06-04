Get every kid on a bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Bike Prom is coming up hosted by Salt Lake Bicycle Collective, a non-profit that focuses on getting children and lower income households on bikes. The non-profit puts on bicycle camps and other educational programs that are free of charge. The bicycle camp provides the bike and all the gear necessary for mountain biking. Their goal is to get kids off the couch and engage in something active. The Bike Prom is Saturday, June 9, 2018, and all donations will go to continue the programs. For more information about the event or donations visit their website at bicyclecollective.org.