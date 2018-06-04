× Crews battle house fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – Fire crews extinguished a large house fire that appeared to be in the attic of a home Monday evening.

Crews have made entry and are attacking the fire now. Initial reports are of heavy fire in the attic of the home. — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 5, 2018

The Ogden Fire Department said the fire occurred near 450 Cross St and was reported around 8:14 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the attic area of the home:

Crews report a residential structure with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic. Crews are extinguishing the fire now — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 5, 2018

20 firefighters responded to the fire, using three ladder trucks, two engines, one paramedic unit, one ambulance, and one battalion chief.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and every resident was accounted for, the fire department wrote.

It was unknown how the fire was started, or how severely the home was damaged.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.