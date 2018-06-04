With the approach of warmer weather, children will be out of the house and playing on or near sidewalks, driveways, and even garages. One of life’s most tragic accidents occur when a small child is standing or playing in back or in front of a parked vehicle and is unseen by the driver. Tragically, the driver is often a parent, close relative or friend. Craig Swapp & Associates hear about these tragic accidents every year. He says the most important thing to do is that all drivers should make it a habit of taking a ‘five-second walk’ around their care before stepping into the car to drive it. For more information, visit http://craigswapp.com.
Child car safety
-
Smart car safety
-
What to know about child car seat safety
-
What are your odds of getting into a car accident on Utah’s roadways?
-
The consequences of driving under the influence
-
The brutal truth about texting and driving
-
-
Man crushed to death at pet food manufacturer in Ogden
-
Police make dozens of stops during crosswalk safety sting in Taylorsville
-
Police suspect DUI after car hits ambulance on SR-89
-
Traffic accident causes downed power lines in SLC
-
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in SLC
-
-
Toronto collision leaves 9 dead, 16 injured; suspect in custody
-
Police: Tesla driver says autopilot was on during accident
-
Utah family credits seat belts to saving their lives as DPS launches ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign