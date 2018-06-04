Child car safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the approach of warmer weather, children will be out of the house and playing on or near sidewalks, driveways, and even garages. One of life’s most tragic accidents occur when a small child is standing or playing in back or in front of a parked vehicle and is unseen by the driver. Tragically, the driver is often a parent, close relative or friend. Craig Swapp & Associates hear about these tragic accidents every year. He says the most important thing to do is that all drivers should make it a habit of taking a ‘five-second walk’ around their care before stepping into the car to drive it. For more information, visit http://craigswapp.com.