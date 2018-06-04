Fashion blogger, Amy Branan, joined us today to share some of her style tips for skirts. When picking out a skirt the goal is balance, and picking out a flattering style for your body type to achieve the hourglass shape. For more style tips visit her Instagram @amybranan.
A stylist’s guide to picking the right skirt
