2-year-old dies after being found by sibling in pool unconscious

RIVERTON, Utah – A 2-year old who was found by an older sibling unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool Sunday died Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Riverton near 12700 S. and Timpview Dr. in Riverton.

Gray said that the 2-year-old’s family noticed she was missing for around ten minutes and went to look for her. The girl’s sister, who is in her twenties, went to check the backyard of a neighbor’s home, where she found the girl in an above ground pool.

The child’s sister performed CPR on the girl until police and the fire department arrived. The 2-year-old was transported to Riverton Hospital, then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital, where she passed away.