Police respond to man barricaded inside West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are responding to a man who is barricaded inside a home Sunday.

Dispatch officials confirm there is a police response in the area of 6400 West and 4200 South.

Fox 13 News crews at the scene have observed numerous police as well as other emergency responders in the area, and it appears police were escorting some civilians out of the area as of about 4:10 p.m.

Dispatchers say the incident began with a domestic issue of some kind.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and has reached out to police for additional information, and we will update this story as more details emerge. Watch Fox 13 News at Five Sunday for a live report.