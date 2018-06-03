× Man seriously injured in South Salt Lake stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening after a stabbing Sunday morning.

Lt. Mike McNaughton of South Salt Lake Police said the man arrived at a hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen around 8 a.m.

The man reported he was assaulted by two men in area of 20 West and Whitlock Avenue, McNaughton said.

The motive for the stabbing is unclear, and police did not provide any details regarding a description of the suspects.