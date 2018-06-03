Car towed from Pineview Reservoir after losing control, going over embankment

WEBER COUNTY – A truck was towed from Pineview Reservoir Sunday morning after police say it lost control on the road above and drove “through the pull out and over the embankment.”

According to Weber County Sheriff Sgt. Nealy Adams, the female driver managed to take off her seatbelt and escape with only minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises.

The driver and witnesses told police that around 3:45 P.M. on Saturday the Subaru Baja left the roadway to the right but it overcorrected when the driver tried to get back on and lost control.

Deputies say they only investigated the incident for a lane travel violation.