7-day fast from social media among advice President Nelson offers LDS youth at devotional

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson is encouraging LDS youth to fast from social media for seven days, and the advice is one of five suggestions he says will help youth change themselves and change the world.

The LDS Church tweeted the highlights of Nelson’s remarks to youth at a worldwide devotional broadcast from the LDS Church’s Conference Center in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

The five suggestions as tweeted by the LDS Church are:

Disengage from a constant reliance on social media by holding a seven-day fast from social media. For three weeks, give up something you like to do and use that time to help gather Israel. Do a thorough life assessment with the Lord, and perhaps with your parents and your bishop. Pray daily that all of God’s children might receive the blessings of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Stand out and be different from the world.

“My beloved young brothers and sisters, you are among the best the Lord has ever sent to this world,” Nelson said. “You have the capacity to be smarter and wiser and have more impact on the world than any previous generation!”