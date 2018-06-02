× Two killed in motorcycle crash on US-89 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah – Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on US-89 in Kane County Saturday.

Sgt. Zaugg of the Utah Highway Patrol tells Fox 13 News the crash occurred on US-89 near milepost 83 in Kane County.

Milepost 83 is between Kanab and Glendale near the Mt. Carmel Junction.

Troopers initially said the crash involved two separate motorcycles but later stated both riders who were killed were on the same motorcycle, which they say struck another vehicle for an unknown reason.

While Zaugg confirmed two people are deceased, no further information about the crash was immediately available.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.