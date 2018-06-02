× Man killed during hang glider act at Gunfighter Skies air show in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — A man suffered fatal injuries while performing a hang glider act at Gunfighter Skies Airshow on Mountain Home Air Force Base Saturday.

According to the 366th Fighter Wing, one person was injured during the hang glider act and taken to a local hospital via LifeFlight. The man was ultimately pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

No further information about the cause of the fatal incident was immediately available. The 366th Fighter Wing says more information will be released as it becomes available.

The fatal incident occurred during Gunfighter Skies 2018, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The event is held at Mountain Home Air Force Base, which is in Elmore County, Idaho.

The 366th Fighter Wing tells Fox 13 News that as of Saturday afternoon they have not cancelled the open house scheduled for Sunday, but they will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

