Loved ones and well wishers gather for Karma’s final cruise

WEST VALLEY CITY -- Loved ones and the community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of Karma, an 11-year-old Utahn who died after battling a terminal disease.

Fox 13 News first met Karma in April, when loved ones threw a party to celebrate her and organized the Cruise for Karma, during which the young girl crossed an item off her bucket list: riding in a Lamborghini.

Karma's loved ones said she wanted people to celebrate her rather than mourn her, so Saturday's event featured many of the things Karma loved and enjoyed in life.

"This was Karma's wish to have a celebration of her life, rather than a funeral," said Paul Anthony, Karma's uncle.

Fox 13 News' Erin Cox spoke with loved ones and well wishers at the celebration of life, see the video above for her report.