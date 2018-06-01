Water main break closes 8600 South near 1820 East in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Fire crews are asking the public to avoid the area of 8600 South and 1820 East after a water main break Friday afternoon.

Sandy City Fire first tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. and included a photo that showed a geyser of water erupting into a street.

Video obtained by Fox 13 shows the break sending water 30 to 40 feet into the air before the water was shut off.

The water has been shut off, but 8600 South will be closed in the vicinity for an undetermined amount of time while crews check the integrity of the road and make repairs to the water line.

The break was caused by water department crews who were working on feeder lines.

About 30-40 residences in the area are expected to be without water service until about 7 p.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.