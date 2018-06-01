× Report: Roseanne Barr ‘hiding out’ in Utah after Twitter controversy, show cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY — Actress Roseanne Barr is “hiding out” in Salt Lake City, her hometown, after posting a series of controversial tweets that resulted in the cancellation of her hit TV show earlier this week, The Daily Mail reports.

ABC canceled the popular revival of “Roseanne” after Barr’s racist Twitter rant. One of her tweets targeted former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote.

The Daily Mail obtained pictures and video footage of Barr that were shot Thursday morning, according to their report.

“I’m not going to talk to you except for to say have a nice day. I believe in one law for all people. I love all people. Thank you,” Barr said to the videographer in a video clip, after the photographer asked if she regretted what she wrote on Twitter.

The video shows Barr walking south on Lincoln St., then east on 900 S in Salt Lake City.

