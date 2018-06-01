Child in critical condition, mom and siblings injured after truck rear-ends minivan in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A mother and her three children were injured, one critically, after a crash on Pioneer Crossing in Lehi.

Sgt. Thayne Call of the Lehi Police Department said the crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at 1700 West and Pioneer Crossing.

Call said their initial investigation indicates a minivan traveling eastbound on Pioneer Crossing was stopped at a traffic light at 1700 West.

He said when the light turned green and traffic began moving forward, a woman driving a Ford F-250 rear-ended the minivan.

All occupants of both vehicles were properly restrained.

The woman driving the minivan and two of her children were taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. Her other child, age 7, suffered critical injuries and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured. Call said she remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. While the cause is under investigation, they do not believe distraction or impairment were factors in the crash.

Call said Pioneer Crossing was closed in all directions as the helicopter landed, but westbound lanes have since reopened. As of 8 p.m., eastbound lanes of Pioneer Crossing are closed between 1700 West and 2300 West and the closure is expected to continue until around 10 p.m.

