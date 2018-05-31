Utah Humane Society’s Day of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, May 31, 2018, the Utah Humane Society is doing an online fundraiser to raise money for medical procedures to help save injured animals. If you make a donation today, your money will be matched by Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers. If animals need to see a specialist for life-threatening injuries the Utah Humane Society wants to be able to offer that. The most adorable kittens were on the show today with Deann Shepherd from the Utah Humane Society. The kittens are not old enough to be adopted but they have many other animals looking for homes. All the animals ready for adoption and been spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Click here for more information.