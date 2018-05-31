× Utah and ten other states have trouble spelling ‘beautiful’

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve ever had to Google the spelling of the word “beautiful,” you’re not alone.

Google Trends released an infographic Thursday that shows each state’s most-Googled “how to spell” word.

The other states that have trouble spelling “beautiful” are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Perhaps, in Utah’s case, it has something to do with the hashtag #BeUTAHful, which often accompanies Instagram photos of the Beehive State’s splendor.

Which word(s) do you always find yourself looking up? Let us know on Facebook!