The 2018 Utah Pride Festival kicks off this weekend

The Utah Pride Festival is coming up this weekend, June 2, starting with a rally beginning at the capitol on Saturday at 1 pm and then opening parade on Sunday at 10 am. Entertainment is a big part of the Utah Pride Festival. This year they are focusing on talent in the community. The band, Totem City, will be playing at the Pride Festival. Today they gave us a little sneak peek with an amazing, enthusiastic performance. Come celebrate and support the LGBTQ community this weekend! For more information visit utahpridecenter.org.

2018 Utah Pride Festival Schedule

Saturday, June 2nd 1:00-11:00PM

Sunday, June 3rd 11:00AM-7:00PM

Parade Schedule

Sunday, June 3rd starting at 10am around the Hotel Monaco and ending at Even Stevens Downtown.

The festival is still looking for volunteers, to get more info click here.