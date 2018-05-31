Tech for dads and grads

Devices that make life easier for a college student or a busy dad is the perfect gift. With graduation and Father's Day coming up, Verizon Wireless joined us to share some of their favorite tech gifts. They brought in the JBL Speaker with Google Assistant built in and Lifeprint Printer that can be used to print photos to decorate a dorm or an office. They also brought in a wireless keyboard and the Tile Sport so your dads and grads never have to misplace their keys again. All these devices are sold at any Verizon Wireless stores or on their website verizonwireless.com.
