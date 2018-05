ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are reminding drivers to pay attention and put their phones down after a crash attributed to distracted driving.

Roy Police say a 30-year-old man was using an app on his phone when he crashed his truck near 2050 West and 6000 South Thursday.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was cited for distracted driving.

“Pay attention, put your phone down! It’s The Law!” Roy PD stated.