Getting kids involved without taking away their phones

Kids are always on their tablets or phones and often miss out on quality family time. Katie Blunt, Education-Technology Specialist, from the Canyon School District, shares some fun activities for kids to do this summer that keep them included in family vacations, road trips, and parties. She suggests that giving them a job such as being the family photographer or conducting interviews from different family members will still keep them engaged but kids won’t feel like the parents are trying to control their phone or tablet usage. Nobody wants to be the hated parent for taking away their child’s phone. Visit canyonsdistrict.com for more information.