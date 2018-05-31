Beef BLT Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

1 large egg

1/2 cup dried bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons dried ranch seasoning

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

12 dinner rolls, split

12 small slices cheddar cheese (size of the roll)

12 slices bacon, cooked, cut in half

1/2 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

3 Roma tomatoes, cut into 12 slices

Decorative toothpicks

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Turn oven onto broil.

In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients (through onion powder) with salt and pepper. Shape 12 small patties. Approximately the size of the rolls.

On an oiled grill or large skillet up to medium high heat, cook burgers to desired doneness. (Note: a thermometer should read at least 160°F.) Remove from the pan or grill and set aside to rest on a baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, dried ranch seasoning and barbeque sauce. Open up each roll and spread some of the ranch dressing mixture on the inside of each side. Place one piece of cheese on the inside bottom bun. Broil for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.

To serve, place a burger on top of each roll, two small pieces of bacon, some lettuce and a tomato slice. Put on the top roll. Secure with a toothpick. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council