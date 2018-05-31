Anaheim getaway the family will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not sure where to go on your next family vacation? Dax Holt, the host of Hollywood Pipeline, says Anaheim is the spot the whole family will love. Families spend most of their time together on vacation so make sure to visit somewhere your kids won’t get bored. Anaheim has lots of things to do that everyone in the family will enjoy such as Disneyland, Duck’s games, Angel’s games, Knott’s Berry Farm, and the Great Wolf Lodge. There are also lots of date spots for couples in the Anaheim area. Visit visitanaheim.org for more information and make sure to follow them on Instagram to find out about new events happening.