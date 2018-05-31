Not sure where to go on your next family vacation? Dax Holt, the host of Hollywood Pipeline, says Anaheim is the spot the whole family will love. Families spend most of their time together on vacation so make sure to visit somewhere your kids won’t get bored. Anaheim has lots of things to do that everyone in the family will enjoy such as Disneyland, Duck’s games, Angel’s games, Knott’s Berry Farm, and the Great Wolf Lodge. There are also lots of date spots for couples in the Anaheim area. Visit visitanaheim.org for more information and make sure to follow them on Instagram to find out about new events happening.
Anaheim getaway the family will love
-
How to make sure your car is ready for your next family vacation
-
Getting kids involved without taking away their phones
-
Survey finds 10 percent of Disneyland employees have been homeless in past two years
-
Runnin’ Utes to meet Kentucky in 2-game series starting this season
-
Dog missing since Easter weekend reunited with Utah family, search continues for second pet
-
-
AAMCO helps you get your car ready for summer road trips
-
5 reasons to visit Oceanside, California
-
Big Budah’s blog: Inspirational people and plans to expand our family
-
Funding Your Future: Death and finances
-
Kings to play Canucks in preseason NHL game in Salt Lake City
-
-
Cruising to a ‘Top Gun’ landmark in Oceanside, California
-
Photographer’s tips on taking spring family portraits
-
Celebrate ‘Love at 425’ with Papa Murphy’s on 4/25