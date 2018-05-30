× Report of man overdosing behind wheel of parked car leads to 3 arrests in Price

PRICE, Utah — A report of a suspected overdose in Price led to three arrests Sunday, and police seized 26 grams of heroin along with counterfeit bills and other illegal drugs.

According to the Price City Police Department, a citizen called dispatch around 4 p.m. Sunday to report what appeared to be a man suffering an overdose while behind the wheel of a parked car.

The caller reported seeing a woman enter the car and inject something into her arm while rousing the man behind the wheel, and the caller reported the man then woke up and drove off with two female passengers.

Police located the vehicle and made a traffic stop, and they “attended to the potential medical issues relative to the alleged drug use of the male driver, and front female passenger.”

The vehicle had various registration issues and lacked current insurance, so the car was impounded and an inventory of the vehicle conducted.

Police say they located 26 grams of heroin, a gram of methamphetamine, a variety of prescription pills, counterfeit bills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

All three occupants of the vehicle were then arrested and booked into the Carbon County Jail.

Reese Gordon Laws, 36 of Blanding, was arrested for felony distribution of heroin and misdemeanor charges for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Vanessa Alicia Montano, 23 of Blanding, was arrested on misdemeanor charges for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and unlawfully obtained prescription pills. She was also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Michelle Lynn Holley, 38 of Price, was arrested on misdemeanor charges for possession of heroin and methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

The Carbon County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for formal charges, and more charges could be forthcoming.

“According to court records, Mr. Laws has two previous arrests both involving drug offenses,” Price Police stated. “According to court records, Ms. Montano has one previous arrest for several serious charges including aggravated assault and unlawful detention, for which she entered into a plea in abeyance agreement with the 7th District Court in May of 2016. According to court records, Ms. Holley has 13 previous arrests including charges for drug offenses, false information, forgery, burglary, and theft.”