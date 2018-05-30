Provo man charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Provo man is facing three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

34-year-old Kenneth Howard Fay is accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts with an underage girl between June 1, 2013 and October 31, 2014.

According to charging documents, the girl was under 14 during that time and later told her mother about the abuse, and the mother began working with police.

The mother confronted Fay on the phone in a conversation police recorded.

In that conversation, Fay is said to have confessed but said he did not want to “incriminate himself.”

If convicted, prison time is mandatory, and the presumptive sentence for each count is 15 years to life. The judge can order those sentences to be served consecutively or concurrently.