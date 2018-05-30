Interior Secretary Zinke announces 19 new national recreation trails, one in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has designated 19 new national recreation trails in 17 states, one in Utah.

In a news release posted Wednesday on the U.S. Department of Interior's website, Zinke said the new designations will add more than 370 miles to the national recreation trails system of more than 1,000 trails in all fifty states.

In Utah, the Corona Arch trail made the list.

The trail is on Bureau of Land Management land and leads to Corona Arch’s impressive 140-foot by 105-foot opening and the adjacent Bow Tie Arch.

Approximately 14 driving miles from Moab, the 1.5-mile out-and-back trail provides visitors with striking views of the Colorado River and a large slickrock canyon.

Other trails added to the system include:

Mt. Umunhum Trail in California

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Trail in Florida

Fort Larned Historic Nature Trail in Kansas

Fort River Birding and Nature Trail in Massachusetts

Iron Ore Heritage Trail and The North Western State Trail in Michigan

The Canyon Valley Trail in Minnesota

Wilson's Creek Greenway in Missouri

River's Edge Trail in Montana

Climax Canyon Nature Trail in New Mexico

Guadalupe Ridge Trail in New Mexico and Texas

Martin Van Buren Nature Trails in New York

Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail in Pennsylvania

Blackberry Trail in South Dakota

Bays Mountain Park Trail System in Tennessee

Saldado Creek Greenway in Texas

Wrights Mountain Trail in Vermont

Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail in Virginia