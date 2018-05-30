Interior Secretary Zinke announces 19 new national recreation trails, one in Utah

WASHINGTON -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has designated 19 new national recreation trails in 17 states, one in Utah.
In a news release posted Wednesday on the U.S. Department of Interior's website, Zinke said the new designations will add more than 370 miles to the national recreation trails system of more than 1,000 trails in all fifty states.
In Utah, the Corona Arch trail made the list.
The trail is on Bureau of Land Management land and leads to Corona Arch’s impressive 140-foot by 105-foot opening and the adjacent Bow Tie Arch.
Approximately 14 driving miles from Moab, the 1.5-mile out-and-back trail provides visitors with striking views of the Colorado River and a large slickrock canyon.
Other trails added to the system include:
- Mt. Umunhum Trail in California
- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park Trail in Florida
- Fort Larned Historic Nature Trail in Kansas
- Fort River Birding and Nature Trail in Massachusetts
- Iron Ore Heritage Trail and The North Western State Trail in Michigan
- The Canyon Valley Trail in Minnesota
- Wilson's Creek Greenway in Missouri
- River's Edge Trail in Montana
- Climax Canyon Nature Trail in New Mexico
- Guadalupe Ridge Trail in New Mexico and Texas
- Martin Van Buren Nature Trails in New York
- Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail in Pennsylvania
- Blackberry Trail in South Dakota
- Bays Mountain Park Trail System in Tennessee
- Saldado Creek Greenway in Texas
- Wrights Mountain Trail in Vermont
- Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail in Virginia