Most people avoid talking about death and finances but Rachel Langlois, a Financial Expert from Cyprus Credit Union, says it's an important topic to discuss with your family. She shares some tips about how to secure your finances before you pass on and leave a headache to your loved ones to deal with. If you have more questions make sure to stop by a Cyprus Credit Union branch and speak with a representative about securing your finances or visit cypruscu.com