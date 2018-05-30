× Facebook to build data center in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Facebook will build a multi-million dollar data center in Eagle Mountain, Governor Gary Herbert announced Wednesday.

“Pleased to announce that @Facebook will construct a state-of-the-art data center in #EagleMountain, bringing more than $100 million in pioneering infrastructure. Welcome to Utah, Facebook!,” Herbert wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain City officials announced they were in talks regarding a potential data center for a Fortune 100 company. A post on the city’s Facebook page said the data center “is being proposed on a nearly 500 acre lot at the Sweetwater industrial park (south end of Pony Express Pkwy in City Center).”

“After a thorough search, we selected Eagle Mountain for a number of reasons—it provides good access to renewable energy, a strong talent pool, and a great set of partners,” said Rachel Peterson, VP of Data Center Strategy at Facebook, in a news release on Eagle Mountain City’s website. “We are excited to make Utah our new home and look forward to a long and successful partnership with the state, the city of Eagle Mountain, and our new community.”

Construction on the 970,000 square foot data center will begin this month, and the data center is expected to open in 2020.

“After years of research, planning, and preparation, in a coordinated effort among state, county, and local officials, this project is a big win for Eagle Mountain and Utah,” said Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland in the news release. “The fact that a company of this stature has chosen to partner with Eagle Mountain and invest here says a lot about our community and insures that we will have the economic base necessary to be a well-balanced city.”

According to Eagle Mountain City officials, Facebook’s investment will include more than $100 million in infrastructure, including a new electrical substation that will bring 1000 megawatts of power delivery capacity to the region, which will support additional development in Eagle Mountain and the surrounding area.

“The data center would be powered by 100%, net-new renewable energy through utilization of Rocky Mountain Power’s available renewable energy tariffs. Facebook will purchase its own water rights and construct the required water infrastructure. The data center facility is designed to be incredibly water-efficient and will reuse water multiple times,” the news release said.