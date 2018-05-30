× Extra police to patrol Copper Hills High graduation after ‘unfounded’ chatter about shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan say there will be extra officers at Copper Hills High School’s graduation after they received several calls about social media chatter about a shooting at the event.

West Jordan Police stated Wednesday night they received several calls about social media chatter indicating there was allegedly going to be a shooting at Copper Hills High School’s graduation, which is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Maverik Center.

Police said they located the person responsible for the information about an alleged shooting, “and investigators have discovered the information is unfounded. There will be extra security at the high school regardless as a precautionary measure.”

Police later clarified the extra security will be at the graduation ceremony, not at the high school.