Chugg will represent Utah at U.S. Women’s Open

SALT LAKE CITY Kelsey Chugg will compete against the best female golfers in the world when she tees it up in the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday morning in Alabama.

“I can’t wait to get there and have some time to focus on my game and get over the “what if’s,” Chugg said. “I’m just so anxious to be there and find out what it’s really all about.”

The former Weber State player and Salt Lake City resident qualified for the U.S. Open after winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship in November in Houston. She is just the fifth Utahn to win a USGA national title.

“Finding out I’m going to the U.S. Open was probably more exciting than winning the tournament at the time,” Chugg said. “Not that that wasn’t awesome, but this has been a dream for me since I was young, to be able to go to the U.S. Open.”

She can definitely handle pressure golf, winning four Utah state amateur titles. But this is new territory. There have been 18 first-time winners at the U.S. Women’s Open, but that’s not what she is focused on.

“Obviously, making the cut is a really big goal of mine,” Chugg said. “But I’m sure I’m going to be more nervous than I’ve ever been in my life. I have a lot of friends and family coming to support me, so hopefully that will make me more comfortable. Hopefully, I can get the ball in the air off the first tee.”