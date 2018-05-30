For people living busy lives where convenience is important, you're in luck. Jamba Juice has a new Sandy location with the first ever drive-thru location in the state. If you don't live near the Sandy location, don't worry, Jamba Juice also offers curbside pick-up. Skip the line, order ahead on your phone, or call when you arrive and they will bring your order out to you. Another convenient service they offer is catering. Jamba Juice brings their healthy and delicious drinks, bowls, and more to you! Visit www.jambajuice.com for more information.
Big Budah crashes the first Jamba Juice drive-thru Utah
-
Jamba Juice opens their first Utah drive-through
-
The consequences of driving under the influence
-
‘Did you say ‘Mama?” 5-year-old with nonverbal autism says first word, surprising parents
-
Skinny Utah success story
-
Get yourself summer body ready and become a new you
-
-
Recipe: Cilantro Lime Chicken Street Tacos
-
Photographer’s tips on taking spring family portraits
-
Sonic puts up sign asking customers to stop smoking weed in drive-thru
-
Headed to a job fair? Simple tips on how to stand out
-
Police make dozens of stops during crosswalk safety sting in Taylorsville
-
-
Family shocked after home burglarized twice by couple, jeep stolen
-
Physical ways to stop anxiety fast
-
Sandy police looking for suspects in residential burglary who returned in stolen Jeep and took more valuables