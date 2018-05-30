Airbnb partners with Utah Office of Tourism to encourage local-like experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Airbnb has partnered with the Utah Office of Tourism to encourage visitors to have local-like experiences.

The partnership is the first of its kind in the country, pioneering the way for locally-driven tourism.

“We are really focused on sustainable, healthy, local tourism and helping connect our visitors to parts of the state that typically don’t see tourists,” said David Owen, Airbnb Policy Development Manager. “I think Airbnb guests want to really experience a place like a local. They want to live like a local. They want to get off the beaten path.”

Airbnb has dozens of Airbnb hosts who offer a paid guide experience throughout parts of Utah, including, hiking, mountain biking, night paddle boarding, cooking classes, and artwork creative lessons, and much more.

For a list of Utah experiences, click here.