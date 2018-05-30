× 80 juveniles involved in Carbon County graduation party with drugs and alcohol

PRICE, Utah – The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office was called to a noise disturbance Friday night several hours after graduation ceremonies at Carbon High School in Price.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the party took place in a prominent neighborhood south of Price.

When officers arrived, they saw approximately 80 juveniles at the party, and most of them took off running.

Police discovered a large amount of drugs and alcohol in the home, and those attending ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and treated several of the youths who had too much to drink.

All of the juveniles were tested for drugs and alcohol.

Those that had not been drinking were allowed to go home, and those who had were either issued citations or referred to juvenile court.

A search of the home and yard turned up several juveniles hiding in closets, under beds and in the attic.

The home was in disarray with broken furniture scattered around and vomit on the floor.

The homeowner was not home at the time, but said he had approved a small gathering with no more than 20 people and no alcohol.

A sibling of the homeowner was there at the time, and told officers he was trying to shut down the party that had gotten out of hand.

He was cited for contributing to the situation.

“Graduation is not a free pass to run wild and ignore the rules of society,” Sheriff Jeff Wood said.

He also said that consequences of illegal activities can follow young people and impact them for a lifetime.