David Malpas president and CEO of Australiana Botanicals stopped by The PLACE to tell us why all natural lotions and creams are better for your skin and body. Based in Utah, Australiana is a holistic skin care company with a wide range of products made from superfruits and essential oils found in Australia.
Why natural skin products are better for you body
