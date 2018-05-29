× West Jordan Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting Monday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Police Department has released the name of the man who died Monday in an officer-involved shooting near the West Jordan-Taylorsville border.

Police said 23-year-old Michael Glad robbed a 7-Eleven, stole a police truck and hit civilian cars and brandished a handgun before he was shot to death in an altercation with officers.

The incident happened at the intersection of 6200 S. and 4000 W around 2:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, officers initially responded to a call of a robbery at a 7-Eleven near 6200 S. Dixie Drive.

Holt said an officer was close to the robbery when it occurred, and encountered the suspect fleeing on a roadway.

The officer attempted to stop and confront the suspect and exited the patrol truck. Glad was able to access and gain control of the officer’s truck, Holt said, and fled the scene.

“Both of them were out of the vehicle; the officer and the suspect, and that is where the suspect got into the patrol truck and took off,” Holt said.

Holt stated Glad hit two civilian vehicles while driving the officer’s truck. “More than one” civilians were said to be injured.

Police fired toward Glad, who allegedly had brandished a handgun, killing him.