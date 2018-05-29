Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell praises fans, promises to bring NBA title to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell praises Jazz fans and promises to bring them an NBA title in an article he penned for The Players Tribune.

“We’re going to be back next year, and the year after that, and the year after that,” Mitchell wrote.

The consensus member of the NBA’s all-rookie team said he was afraid he’d let the city down when the team lost to the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

“But then something crazy happened,” Mitchell said. “We got off the plane … and y’all were cheering for us.”

He ended his article by saying the “next time we hang out at the airport, we’ll bring a trophy.”