× Utah Community Action to launch summer dinner program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Community Action will launch its summer dinner program next week for those who are not getting proper nutrition when the school lunch program is not available.

The program offers free meals to children from ages 0 to 18, and adults can purchase a meal at a low cost of $3.00.

The program will run Monday through Friday June 4 to August 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Utah Community Action’s Central Kitchen conducts the summer food program and will provide the meals at the following Head Start locations:

For more information about the summer dinner program and other nutrition services, click here.