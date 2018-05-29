Uintah County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K9 officer, ‘Aries’

VERNAL, Utah — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of K9 officer, Aries.

Aries died May 22 after a bout with cancer.

Aries was a small Belgian Malinois his handler describes as being full of energy.

Since completing training in September of 2016, Aries had been deployed as the county’s only K9 certified to detect explosives.

He was also certified in bite apprehension, tracking and trailing and had deployed multiple times on bomb threats, homicide investigations, evidence gathering and tracking down fleeing subjects.

Aries worked with Deputy Kyle Fuller who said he trusted the dog with his life on a daily basis.

Aries’ remain will be delivered to Deputy Fuller’s home Wednesday.