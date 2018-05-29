× Ogden police respond to armed robbery Tuesday evening

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden Police Department is searching for a man after an alleged robbery Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident occurred at a cleaners near 3200 Harrison Blvd.

A man with his features covered entered the building and brandished a knife, demanding money from the till, police said.

He then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect had not been located at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.