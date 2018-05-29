Ogden City Soccer Club starts inaugural season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a brand new semi-pro soccer club in town. The USLPDL is a 3rd-tier league under major league soccer, and Ogden City Soccer Club has begun their inaugural season.

Eighty percent of the roster is made up of locals from right here in Utah. They finished their first weekend with a couple of losses. This week they split with last year's champion, FC Tucson.

The UVU product, Gui Leme scored the franchise's first ever goal.

Westminster's Gavin Flitton fed Jarom Farnsworth for another score. Utah Valley's Skyler Milne also found the net for Ogden. The club plays this weekend on the road.