New reptile-like mammal discovered in Utah changes history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CISCO, Utah - A new mammal that is similar to a reptile was discovered in Cisco, Utah, and it is changing the way scientists are viewing history.

Paleontologists discovered the uncrushed skull in 2006, but the research has just been completed to determine its species and migration.

It’s called the “Cifellidon Wahkarmoosuch.” It’s named after the paleontologist who found it, Richard Cifelli.

It’s a 130 million-year-old skull that shows it was the size of a rabbit in the Mesozoic Era.

Utah state paleontologist James Kirkland said while its skull was found in Utah, its teeth were found in North Africa, which means it migrated before the continental split. It also means geologists' history of Pangea is wrong. They said it happened 200 million years ago.

“These animals were not probably swimming across oceans, these things were at least island hopping between these continents and show this connection,” explained Kirkland. “So, this is really exciting because it brought the date back at least 15 million years younger than we thought any connections in the southern hemisphere would have been. In fact, we might have evidence that it’s a little later than that.”

Kirkland described the reptile-mammal as the size of a rabbit with legs that indicate it was a burrower.

“It would have still been egg-laying but would have been covered with fur and had mammary glands to feed its young,” said Kirkland.

He compared it to a platypus or the spiny anteater species.

“A lot of these things (the new mammal) were burrowers to keep from getting stepped on by dinosaurs,” said Kirkland. “It’s a huge animal (for its species,) it’s about the size of a rabbit. For a Mesozoic mammal, this is like Godzilla. This is a very big Mesozoic mammal.”

If you want to see the new mammal on display, you can visit it at the Natural History Museum of Utah in the “Past Worlds Gallery.”