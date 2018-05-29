× ‘Flat Canyon Fire’ burns in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah – Officials announced that a fire started east of Deweyville Town in Flat Canyon Tuesday.

” It is located on wilderness land up on a ridge,” Mitch Zundel with Box Elder County wrote. “It probably started by lightning yesterday evening and with the sun and breeze it has kicked up and is visible.”

Honeyville Fire was on the call Tuesday, and other jurisdictions were in route to the fire.

It was unknown how large the fire was at the time of this report.

“This fire is known by the fire officials and there is no need to report it,” Zundel wrote.

This is an ongoing story. For the latest updates, visit fox13now.com.