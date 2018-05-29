× Real Monarchs Coach Mark Briggs put on administrative leave; charged with assault, domestic violence

DRAPER, Utah – Court documents show that Mark Briggs, head coach of the Real Monarchs soccer team, has been charged with four misdemeanors in connection with a domestic violence incident.

According to documents filed in Draper Justice Court, Briggs was charged with two counts of assault, one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and one count of attempted tamper with witness/juror.

Documents stated that the incident occurred during or near November 2017.

Details regarding the nature of the alleged domestic violence were unknown at the time of this report.

Briggs is due to appear in court on June 12.

According to a press release made by the Real Monarchs, Briggs was suspended from the club, effective immediately.

The club released the following statement:

“Real Salt Lake will remain in close communication with local authorites and MLS / USL offices throughout this investigation. The Club will not have any further comment on the matter until the conclusion of our investigation, at which time additional and further disciplinary action may or may not be taken.”

Real Monarchs said that Briggs was suspended, and placed on an administrative leave.

Former RSL defender Jamison Olave, who has been an assistant with the Monarchs since 2017, will serve as an interim head coach.

This is an ongoing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.